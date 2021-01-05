Lompoc students awarded for knowing their American history

During December, Daughters of the American Revolution Rancho Purisima chapter honored four local elementary students for award-winning essays on The Boston Massacre, a historic event considered pivotal on the path to the American Revolution.
The topic was chosen for students as the 250th anniversary of the event was marked on March 5, 2020.
Sonja Swartz, DAR chapter committee chair, presented awards to four local winners: Miguelito Elementary School's Jose Casillas, sixth grade, and La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School's Zario Vineyard, fifth grade; Gabriela Huizar, seventh grade; and Cameron Baker, eighth grade.
To learn more about the Rancho Purisima chapter, email lindaeverly@ yahoo.com, contact 805-757-2573 or visit www.DAR.org.
The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit and nonpolitical service organization, is dedicated to preserving America's historical heritage and promoting patriotism and education.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
