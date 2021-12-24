Members of the Lompoc Police and Fire departments were honored by La Purisima students in grades K-8 who expressed their gratitude with handwritten thank-you notes and pictures during a school assembly on Oct. 27.
To view the entire collection of letters written by students, visit lompocrecord.com.
Photos: Lompoc students give thanks to local first responders with handwritten letters
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-8.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-6.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-5.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-4.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-7.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-3.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-9.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous 2-10.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-11.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-10.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-9.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-8.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-7.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-1.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-2.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-3.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-4.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-5.jpg
Lompoc first responder thank yous-6.jpg
