New Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro was sworn in during the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, making official the changeover.

Albro, who previously held the title of management services director with the city of Lompoc for the past three years, was appointed to his new role by the City Council in a 4-1 vote during its regular meeting Dec. 7.

The decision had been a response to former City Manager Jim Throop's resignation that was announced during an emergency closed session at the Nov. 16 council meeting.

Albro has worked for the city since 2012 as an accounting supervisor and an accounting and revenue manager before becoming the management services director. He is a longtime Lompoc resident and Lompoc High School alum.

His official start date as city manager was Jan. 3.

