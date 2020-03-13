Lompoc teens attend leadership conference, marking one of city's few public gatherings

With most area gatherings getting canceled or pushed back amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, a leadership conference for Lompoc teenagers continued Friday as scheduled.
Several local teens converged on the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center for the seventh annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders, or TOTAL, Conference.
The event, themed "Back to the Future," was organized by the Lompoc Youth Commission and was open to all middle and high school students.
The conference, which aimed to motivate and inspire its participants, featured breakout sessions, team-building exercises and motivational speakers.