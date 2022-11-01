 Skip to main content
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials

State, federal and city officials who attended the Oct. 17 fundraising presentation at the Lompoc Theater include: (from left) Jeremy Ball, Lompoc city councilmember; Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; Mayor Jenelle Osborne; state Sen. Monique Limon; Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director; and City Manager Dean Albro.

 Contributed, Sherrie Chavez Photography

Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign.

The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the historic theater to its former glory as a hub for arts and culture.

With funds raised for round No. 2, Mark Herrier, executive director of the LTP, said the goal is to replace a section of roofing over the office building, renovate the façade and upstairs offices, move the historic Land Office from the rear of the property to H Street, and regrade/repave the parking lot.

State, federal and city officials gather inside the Lompoc Theater’s original projection room during a fundraising presentation held Oct. 17. From left: Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director (back); state Sen. Monique Limon; and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

Officials gather in front of Lompoc Theater’s historic Land Office during a October fundraising presentation. From left: Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director; state Sen. Monique Limón; Mayor Jenelle Osborne; Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

