Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials

State, federal and city officials who attended the Oct. 17 fundraising presentation at the Lompoc Theater include: (from left) Jeremy Ball, Lompoc city councilmember; Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; Mayor Jenelle Osborne; state Sen. Monique Limon; Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director; and City Manager Dean Albro.
State, federal and city officials gather inside the Lompoc Theater’s original projection room during a fundraising presentation held Oct. 17. From left: Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director (back); state Sen. Monique Limon; and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
Joan
3
Hartmann, Santa Barbara County 3 rd district supervisor; Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project
executive director, at rear; Monique Limón, state senator; and Salud Carbajal, U.S.
Congressman. Herrier and Carbajal are holding an original film reel.
Officials gather in front of Lompoc Theater’s historic Land Office during a October fundraising presentation. From left: Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project executive director; state Sen. Monique Limón; Mayor Jenelle Osborne; Joan Hartmann, Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor; and Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign.
The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the historic theater to its former glory as a hub for arts and culture.
With funds raised for round No. 2, Mark Herrier, executive director of the LTP, said the goal is to replace a section of roofing over the office building, renovate the façade and upstairs offices, move the historic Land Office from the rear of the property to H Street, and regrade/repave the parking lot.
“We, collectively, have the power to change our current lack of live entertainment,” Herrier said. “This town hungers to have a new identity.”
Lourdes Nilon, co-chair of community outreach for LTP’s board of directors, noted that the project is well positioned "to bring life to the theater for the first time in 40 years."
A theater spokeswoman said that those who spoke during the event praised the efforts of the Lompoc Theatre Project to create a civic asset for the city.
Among those in attendance were Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; state Sen. Monique Limon; Santa Barbara County District 3 Supervisor Joan Hartmann; and Mayor Jenelle Osborne and fellow city officials.
According to the spokeswoman, Hartmann credited the theater project's grassroots efforts as there was already in place “a substantial foundation.”
“Many theater (restoration) projects have a hard time paying costs, but the LTP already owns its land and the building — and rents out space,” Hartmann said.
Acknowledging Lompoc as Santa Barbara County's “most diverse city" with a population comprised of 60% Latino, Hartmann emphasized the need for a cultural center in the heart of town — one that would attract families and tourists.
"The theater will be an economic driver for Lompoc’s downtown,” she said.
Eric Oviatt, Lompoc native and co-owner of COLD Coast Brewing Company, called the LTP “a passion project for me, too” and reasoned that since opening the doors to the public just six months ago, he was "tired of seeing everybody leave town on holiday weekends.”
He said the theater project was "the biggest cog in the machine” which could effectively catalyze the revitalization of downtown Lompoc.
Well on the way toward restoring and reopening Lompoc’s landmark theater, the Lompoc Theatre Project’s board of directors has announced that fundraising efforts in 2021 were the most triumphant to date, and that 2022 holds even more promise.
A volunteer with the LTP, Jay Salsburg, had noticed that the perimeter of the historic Land Office (theater’s dressing rooms since 1933) was four feet longer than the interior wall, meaning that the inside contained an extra space ...
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.