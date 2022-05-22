Lompoc City Council members directed city staff Monday to begin looking at alternatives to contracting with Santa Barbara County for animal services after getting a sneak peek at expected rising costs for that service.
“What is the law for us to have our own dog pound? You get a rabies shot, we issue a license. Some dogs are identifying as cats in town because of this. I’m just totally lost by what has turned into a fundraiser for the county, in my eyes. Because anybody in Lompoc? They get nothing,” said Councilman Dirk Starbuck.
Lompoc Senior Administrative Analyst Erin Keller said the county has been providing supplemental funding to communities from its General Fund as well as tobacco tax collections. At its April 19 meeting, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors agreed to phase out the General Fund supplement in the 2022-23 fiscal year and drop the tobacco tax funding by 2025.
Lompoc’s contract with the county expires June 30, and Keller said no new contract has been placed on the table, but she provided cost estimates based on current numbers in anticipation of the upcoming discussion.
Under the new proposal, Keller estimated Lompoc’s contract with the county could cost $5,560 more in 2022-23, up 1.6% from the previous year, for a total of $347,260. The rate would increase about $15,000 per year thereafter through 2027.
Starbuck took umbrage with contracting for services no longer housed within city limits. Since the county’s closure of Lompoc Animal Center La PAWS, 1501 W. Central Ave., the city’s residents have been forced to travel to the county’s Santa Maria facility for the shelter component.
He proposed Lompoc consider providing its own animal services, potentially by purchasing the La Paws facility from the county.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne directed staff to return to the council with answers to Starbuck’s questions, information about potential alternatives to accepting the contract, and plans that may allow the city to take matters into their own hands in the long run while potentially accepting the county contract in the shorter term.
“If we could do it, as the city of Lompoc, do it cheaper, I want to see that,” Mayor ProTem Jeremy Ball said.
Council Member Victor Vega also encouraged looking at alternatives.
“I think we have been here before, and I think we need to be a little more proactive in looking at the options instead of being scared of the options,” he said.