Lompoc to explore providing utility rebates to residents as pandemic continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lompoc residents may be on the verge of seeing a significant cut in their electric bills.

In a continuing effort to assist residents who may be struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday directed staff to look into the feasibility of using more than $1 million in clean energy credits to provide rebates to the city’s electric customers.

Dirk Starbuck, who initially proposed the plan, said he would like to see the money left over from the city’s estimated $3.2 million in so-called carbon credits — he estimated that about $2 million was available — be used to directly benefit utility customers across the board. He threw out a ballpark figure of each customer receiving a credit of $150, a total that Financial Services Manager Melinda Wall suggested could be doable.

“Being that we’re in an emergency, it would be something that we could do rather rapidly,” Starbuck said. “I’m doing Podunk math and [I’m thinking], ‘OK, with what’s left, we can do it.’”

The move to have staff look into the idea was unanimously supported by the City Council, which also directed staff to return as soon as possible with a proposal on how such a program could work.