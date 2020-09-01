Lompoc to implement pilot program aimed at cutting down on dumpster diving

Beginning as soon as this month, the city of Lompoc is set to implement a pilot program aimed at cracking down on scavenging through garbage bins.

The program, which is slated to go into effect before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally digging through trash, with the possibility of fines for offenders scheduled to begin after that first month. The entire program, which was approved by the Lompoc City Council in early August, is slated to last six months.

The program was unanimously supported by members of the council, many of whom expressed concerns about the health and safety issues that could arise from so-called dumpster diving, which is in violation of city municipal code.

The topic was first brought forward to the City Council in early March at the request of Councilman Jim Mosby, who stressed then that he was concerned about people going from bin to bin and possibly spreading communicable diseases.

“Shortly after that we have COVID, and there is a potential for that to be spread along the [garbage can] lids, as well,” Mosby said during the most recent City Council discussion of the issue on Aug. 4.

“We’ve really got to step up and do something and stop turning our face,” he later added.

Under the new pilot program, which was recommended by city staff, the lone code enforcement officer in the city’s solid waste division will be on the lookout for offenders during his or her normal, daily routine. During the first 30 days, the enforcement officer will take an educational approach and inform violators of the city code and offer materials with other information, like potential health hazards.