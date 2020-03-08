Lompoc to look at cracking down on dumpster-diving, scavenging through trash bins

Although scavenging through garbage bins is outlawed by Lompoc’s city code, the city has not traditionally enforced the crime.
That may soon change.
Citing concerns about public health and safety, the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday held a wide-ranging discussion on how the city can cut down on what some members of the council and public see as a growing problem.
Ultimately, the City Council voted 5-0 to have city staff further investigate ways the city can address the issue and to have that information brought back to the council for further discussion and possible action.
The topic was brought forward at the request of Councilman Jim Mosby, who said he was concerned about the health and well-being of not only the people who dig through the garbage bins but, also, the general public. A person going from bin to bin, he said, could spread an array of communicable diseases.
“You don’t play in the diaper gravy for a reason,” he said.
“Many days, innocently, we send our children out to take the garbage out,” he later added, “and they’re touching probably one of the more contaminated items that’s in this town.”
Scavenging, or removing trash or recycling from their respective containers, is prohibited by Lompoc Municipal Code section 8.04.040, which states that doing so is unlawful “without prior approval of the city.”
The city code outlines penalties for violators, which include fines of up to $100 for a first violation, up to $200 for a second violation, and up to $500 for each additional violation of the same provision within a year.
City Manager Jim Throop, who led Tuesday’s presentation to the council, noted that the city has not been enforcing such violations since its code enforcement division was eliminated as part of the cost-cutting in the 2019-21 budget that was adopted last summer.
To bring back the code enforcement division, with two full-time employees, would cost the city about $365,000 over a two-year budget cycle, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Lompoc is not alone in withholding enforcement, according to the staff report, which contained information on how three other cities in the state are dealing with the issue.
Santa Barbara officials reported that scavenging is also against their city code but that they have not prosecuted anyone for violation of the code in two years.
Santa Maria also has also not prosecuted anyone in the past few years, according to the staff report, which noted that Santa Maria takes an “educational” approach and attempts to inform violators of the dangers of the crime rather than fine them.
Staff found that scavenging is enforced and prosecuted by code officers in San Diego, which was the third city reviewed.
Even if Lompoc were to issue citations, Throop said the fines frequently get thrown out by judges due to the violators often being people who have no way to pay them.
Still, four of the five speakers who addressed the council said they agreed with Mosby that something needed to be done about scavenging in Lompoc. A man who described himself as a doctor said it’d be “silly” to ignore the problem.
One public speaker, however, said she felt that citing people would be “quite ridiculous and a waste of resources” and likened it to targeting the poor.
City Attorney Jeff Malawy argued that the city is not responsible for items removed from its bins, but he acknowledged that the city can be sued for anything.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne, citing the difficulty in collecting fines, said she felt it would make more sense to simply remove scavenging from the city’s code.
“I am disappointed we eliminated code enforcement,” Osborne said. “In all of the research our staff has done, code enforcement is the arena with which this is monitored. ... I get the need and I get the public health safety side of it … but given the burden our police department already has, I can’t see putting it on them.”
Mosby, who defended the elimination of the code enforcement division, pointed out that the city’s sanitation department currently has a solid waste code enforcement officer. He suggested that person could aid in the effort.
“I know if this was a private enterprise that was allowing this to happen … we’d find a way to fix the problem,” Mosby said. “I think we really do need to find a way to fix the problem, and I think we have the mechanisms here now. I think if we did a little bit of [enforcement] it would go a long way.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.