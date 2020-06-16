Lompoc to look at extending bike path network, promoting city as cycling destination

One of the proposals is for the city to explore having a bridge constructed for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246 east of the city limits. Currently, the Robinson Bridge, which is for vehicular traffic, has no shoulders for cyclists or pedestrians, which creates a dangerous situation for those walking or biking to the Bridgehouse Shelter or River Park.

The plan also calls for additions to the city’s current bike network, which has 5.6 miles of paved off-street paths, 20.4 miles of on-street bike lanes and 2.1 miles of shared-use bike routes.

One of those additions would connect the city with Surf Beach, which is about 8 miles west of the city, and another would connect Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center with Vandenberg Village, which is about 2 miles north of the campus.

City staff is expected to further assess the viability of those proposals. Those that are deemed beneficial to the city could then be added to the 2030 General Plan and potentially move forward from there.

Although many stakeholders expressed support for the plan, not everyone was on board.