Lompoc City Council 9 20 2022

Commercial cannabis license applications in Lompoc remain free game for now.

Members of the City Council on Tuesday stopped short of adopting a proposed moratorium on new license issuance. Instead, they voted 3-2 to spend the next six months engaging the community, cannabis industry members, city staff and legal counsel regarding issues surrounding the current free market policy.

Council Members Gilda Cordova and Dirk Starbuck cast the dissenting votes.

0
0
0
0
0