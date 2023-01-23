Lompoc City Council members have voted unanimously to survey residents, seek further financial information from Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and explore the costs of providing animal services alternatives before making a final determination about a future partnership with the county.
“It pushes us to another alternative when … it’s smoke and mirrors, you know, and everybody’s saying, ‘It was a decision by the county to close the facility,’ and, ‘Just tell them they are going to have services. They can go to Santa Maria. They can go to Santa Ynez.’ Well, Lompoc doesn’t want to be treated like that, and I think that if we stand up for ourselves here we have to look at other alternatives,” Council Member Victor Vega said at the Jan. 17 meeting.
In June, the council approved a 5-year contract with Santa Barbara County to provide animal control and shelter services. At that time, the City Council also directed staff to provide an update with alternative options for those services.
Lompoc Senior Administrative Analyst Erin Keller told the council that staff spoke with architects, local animal non-profit providers, local veterinarians, local pet lodges, and dog behavioral specialists, read through feasibility studies and learned about animal services best practices. They found that animal control services nationally are changing with the focus moving toward an animal care approach, and Keller said staff would like the county to use such a model.
In September, staff presented their findings to the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Advisory Council (ASAC), comprised of current Santa Barbara animal non-profit partners, and county staff. They also toured the shuttered shelter and found most of the facility in fine shape for reopening.
“Our main concern was the closure of the shelter. We would prefer an open shelter with a variety of services even though our kennels needed to be replaced,” Keller said.
Santa Barbara County closed its Lompoc facilities during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported it continued providing animal control services to the city, and directed Lompoc residents in need of additional services to county facilities that remained open in Santa Maria and Santa Ynez.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne said the lack of shelter services within the city has been a burden on residents, particularly in a community with so many commuters who work on the South Coast.
Keller said the county heard the city’s concerns, and on Jan. 6 began its multi-phase reopening shelter for the Lompoc facility. Phase one includes limited services — lost and found, foster and pet support, microchipping, information, web access for animal searches, volunteer opportunities, license sales and renewals, adoption and foster matching — offered during limited hours — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays.
In addition, CAPA provides access to the pet food pantry on Tuesdays.
For more information on current animal services provided in the city, call (805) 737-7755.
Keller said the city continues to meet with county staff, and council members, the mayor and citizens took turns welcoming and thanking Santa Barbara County Director of Animal Services Sarah Aguilar for getting the ball rolling.
Aguilar took the position three months ago.
“One of the priorities for me … was to ensure the reopening of the shelter. There was a very clear need for this community to have this location as … the nexus, that this facility function in so many ways to bring people together through educational opportunities, dog training, through lost and found services, volunteerism,” she said.
Still, the city may look to other models in the future. Suggestions include forming joint powers agreements with other organizations for shared services, or going it alone.
“Part of our concern was not just the cost, but the complete loss of any form of service,” Obsorne said.
Council Member Gilda Cordova said the city “needs to look at a model to run its own service or alternative to partnering with the county.”
In other action, the council unanimously approved the application by Jose de la Cruz III to operate a taxicab service in the city as he takes ownership of the existing taxi service, 805 Transportation, LLC.
The council also received the written concept and feasibility study as well as the experience design plan for Pale Blue Dot’s proposed space education center. City Attorney Jeff Malawy said staff had not had time to review the lengthy document comprehensively enough to give a report, and that various departments within the city were working through it to address any issues or concerns.
Malawy said staff plans to return to the council Feb. 21 with a full report.
And finally, the city swore in Fire Chief Brian Fallon, formerly chief in Victorville, who was selected in December to replace Alicia Welch, the city’s first female fire chief. Welch was placed on administrative leave in late May after being arrested in San Luis Obispo County on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Those charges were dropped in June, and Welch retired from city employment in July.