Lompoc Unified School District main office closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak
featured

Lompoc Unified School District main office closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

District food service, bus delivery relocated

LUSD COVID-19 outbreak
Lompoc Unified School District's main office closed on Jan. 14 for two weeks, or until Jan. 29, due to an outbreak in which three staff members were infected with COVID-19. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc Unified School District's main office closed for two weeks Friday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman. 

The staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus work at the district's office, also known as the Education Center that's located at 1301 North A St., where about 150 of the district's roughly 1,800 employees are assigned, according to Bree Valla, deputy superintendent for the district. 

The closure prompted officials to temporarily relocate food service and bus delivery to Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village, and staff are required to work from home until the office reopens Jan. 29. 

Staff voicemails will be forwarded so employees can be responsive to family needs, said Valle, who added that food service was not interrupted and distance learning will continue for the district's nearly 10,000 students. 

A county-run preschool program with at least a dozen children that's held at the Education Center was moved to other locations in Lompoc also run by the county, according to Valla. 

Parents and members of the public were notified Thursday of the closure with emails, text messages, phone calls and via social media. 

The cases constitute an outbreak because three or more were reported at the same facility in a two-week period, according to Valla, who added the staff members were infected through community spread and not at the facility.

The closure is the first to be implemented due to an outbreak, although the school previously reported occasional infections among staff members. 

The district created a closure plan after schools closed on March 13, two days after the pandemic was declared, although the Education Center remained open to limited public access by appointment, according to Valla.   

"Of course, we hoped we wouldn't have to use those plans, but we did and I'm glad we had them," Valla said, adding that school officials are working with Santa Barbara County Public Health officials. 

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19
Local News
alert top story

Santa Barbara County shows improvement in efforts to control COVID-19

  • Mike Hodgson
  • Updated

Although the percentage of positive test results — the other metric being monitored by the state — has dropped into the orange, or “moderate,” tier, the new case rate still exceeds the threshold set by the state for moving the county into the red, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Concerned about COVID-19?

