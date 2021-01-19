Lompoc Unified School District main office closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Lompoc Unified School District's main office closed for two weeks Friday after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman.

The staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus work at the district's office, also known as the Education Center that's located at 1301 North A St., where about 150 of the district's roughly 1,800 employees are assigned, according to Bree Valla, deputy superintendent for the district.

The closure prompted officials to temporarily relocate food service and bus delivery to Cabrillo High School in Vandenberg Village, and staff are required to work from home until the office reopens Jan. 29.

Staff voicemails will be forwarded so employees can be responsive to family needs, said Valle, who added that food service was not interrupted and distance learning will continue for the district's nearly 10,000 students.

A county-run preschool program with at least a dozen children that's held at the Education Center was moved to other locations in Lompoc also run by the county, according to Valla.

Parents and members of the public were notified Thursday of the closure with emails, text messages, phone calls and via social media.

The cases constitute an outbreak because three or more were reported at the same facility in a two-week period, according to Valla, who added the staff members were infected through community spread and not at the facility.

The closure is the first to be implemented due to an outbreak, although the school previously reported occasional infections among staff members.