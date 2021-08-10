La Canada Elementary School will welcome students back to the classroom on Aug. 16 along with 14 other district campuses in Lompoc, after an academic year marked by COVID-19 and the resulting challenges to learning.
"We've got a lot going on," La Canada office assistant Joelle Jacobs said on Monday, exactly one week before school starts.
According to Jacobs, 600 students are expected to return Aug. 16 to classrooms where teachers no longer will be required to log on to provide instruction.
"We're not offering distance learning," Jacobs said. "We're 100% in person."
The Lompoc Unified School District announced on Friday its plans to implement a traditional bell schedule for the 2021-22 academic year and provide in-person instruction five days a week.
While a hybrid learning model was offered last year, elementary campuses in Lompoc will no longer offer distance learning.
Lompoc Unified School District, however, will fill the gap and offer an independent study option to students whose health may be put at risk by in-person instruction, as determined by a parent or guardian in accordance with state Assembly Bill 130. The bill, adopted July 9, requires school districts to provide an independent study option.
Students in grades TK-8 can access alternate programming through Mission Valley School in Lompoc, while students in grades 9-12 can enroll through their high school of record.
Jimil Linton, mother of 11-year-old Adam Linton who will enter sixth grade this year at La Canada Elementary, said she is optimistic about the coming academic year.
"It's much closer to normal than last year," said Linton, also a psychiatric nurse with Cottage Health. "Socialization is important for school-aged kids. They develop coping skills and other interpersonal skills that they don't necessarily get at home."
Linton said her son has expressed a desire to get vaccinated once he turns 12 in the coming weeks.
Students under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will, along with their peers and teachers — vaccinated or not — continue wearing face coverings while indoors.
Social distancing, however, will not be enforced, according to an update released by the California Department of Public Health on Aug. 2.
All COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place across all campuses, school district officials said.