Lompoc utility payment nonacceptance period extended indefinitely

Lompoc city officials have extended the time period they are unable to accept utility payments, according to a spokeswoman.
Staff initially announced that between Feb. 8 and March 8, neither phone nor online bill payments could be made due to the fact the city was transitioning to a new financial management system.
Unforeseen issues with the transition triggered the need for a longer time period in which utility payments would not be accepted, the spokeswoman said.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. Features of the new system include an online payment portal and updates to utility billing and treasury operations. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid-2022.
Utility billing staff will update customers as soon as they have determined when the new online bill pay system will be up and running as they work to resolve the issue.
During the extended transition, staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, and utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in an effort to pay their bills.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box but won’t be processed until after the new system is live. Cash payments are not recommended in the drop box or mail.
There are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections due to the ongoing pandemic, according to city officials.
Customers who would like to stop or start utility service during the extended transition can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
For more information and updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com or the city's social media channels.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.