Lompoc utility payments now accepted via phone

Lompoc utility payments now are being accepted by phone, although online billing is not yet active, according to city officials.
Customers also can pay by mail and via the parking drop box located near the entrance to City Hall.
Unforeseen issues with the transition to a new financial management system triggered a payment nonacceptance time period from Feb. 8 to March 16.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. Features of the new system include an online payment portal and updates to utility billing and treasury operations. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid-2022.
Utility billing staff will update customers as soon as they have determined when the new online bill pay system is again fully functional.
Customers must pay their bills in full, but due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late payments and no utility disconnections, officials said.
Customers who would like to pay over the phone should call 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259. Patience is requested, as the city’s billing and treasury divisions have been experiencing a heavy influx of calls, a spokeswoman said.
Those looking to start or stop utility service during this time period may email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
For more information and updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com or the city's social media channels.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.