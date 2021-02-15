Lompoc utility payments will not be accepted from Feb. 22 through March 8

The city of Lompoc will be unable to accept phone and online bill payments during a two-week transition period into a new financial management system.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box from Feb. 22 through March 8 but won’t be processed until after the new financial system is live. Cash payments are not recommended for the drop box or mail.
City staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, so utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in order to try to pay bills during the transition period.
The latest feature of the new financial management system will include an online payment portal for utility customers with no fees.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017.
The rollout is expected to be finalized mid-2022.
City officials remind the community that due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
