Lompoc Valley Haven staff member Sandi Stinson reads to client Ruth Pilaria excerpts from the monthly newsletter 'The Daily Chronicle' in the living area at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in this file photo from 2022.

Valley Haven Adult Day Program in Lompoc is the recipient of "a substantial grant" by the Mary Oakley Foundation in Santa Barbara, enabling additional low-income seniors with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis to attend the four-day-a-week program.

According to a program spokeswoman, the grant, which has a number of stipulations, is specifically for applicants on Medi-Cal and with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis determined by a neurologist.

With support from the Friendship House in Santa Ynez, Valley Haven was founded in 2000 as a way to serve local seniors 60 years and older with little to mild physical or cognitive impairment who might otherwise be socially isolated.

