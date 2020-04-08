Lompoc Valley Medical Center accepting supply donations from community amid pandemic

"We are now also accepting handmade/hand-sewn protective masks," Wallace said. "The masks will be used for our nonpatient-contact staff, and for our patient-contact staff (such as clinical workers) to use while they are not at work. If possible, we will be able to provide some masks to the public, based on availability."

+9 'Temple of today': Surf Beach provides refuge for Lompoc community amid coronavirus crisis As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives — and, in some cases, livelihoods — of so many in the Lompoc Valley, Surf Beach has seemingly taken on a new role in its evolving relationship with the community.

The hospital reported that it is unable, at this time, to accept comfort items like blankets, toys, books and magazines.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged by LVMC to contact Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-588-3774 to arrange a drop-off time and location.

For more information from LVMC on COVID-19, visit lompocvmc.com.

"Please check back with us as this situation evolves, as needs may change," Wallace said. "Your support is greatly appreciated by everyone at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Lompoc Health."

Photos: Surf Beach providing refuge for Lompoc community amid coronavirus crisis

Photos: DenMat repurposes Lompoc lab to produce sanitizer, donates first batch to city's police department

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.