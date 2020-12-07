Lompoc Valley Medical Center board members sworn into office

A swearing-in ceremony was held Friday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for two members of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Board of Directors.
Dr. David McAninch III and Roger McConnell were sworn in by board attorney Les Johnson during a brief ceremony in the hospital's board room.
McAninch ran unopposed in his reelection bid in the November general election. McConnell, a former board member who is returning to the district after a two-year absence, also ran unopposed. McConnell will take the seat vacated by retiring board member Ray Down, who served for 47 years.
McConnell is a long-time resident of the Lompoc Valley and has been a financial adviser for more than 20 years. McConnell served on the hospital Board of Directors from 1996 to 2018.
McAninch is a board-certified radiologist and has been on the hospital's medical staff since 1983, specializing in diagnostic radiology. He has served on the Board of Directors since 2000.
Also serving on the board are Dr. Christopher Lumsdaine, Dr. Elham “Ellie” Novin Baheran and registered nurse Leslie Kelly.
Established in 1946, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is one of California’s health-care districts, and its facilities are governed by the elected board of directors. The five-member board meets at 5 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The meetings are open to the public.
