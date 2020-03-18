Lompoc Valley Medical Center now screening all visitors, changing lab procedures

In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Wednesday began screening all visitors — including employees and patients — who attempt to enter any of its facilities.

The screenings were put in place at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, at the Lompoc Health-North H Center, and at the Lompoc Health-North Third Center. The measures were implemented in an effort to reduce the likelihood of community spread of the coronavirus and to protect staff and patients, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

People entering any of the public entrances at the facilities will be stopped and asked a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms, including new cough and fever, as well as their travel history. The screenings were based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LVMC reported.