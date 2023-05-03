050323 Skinner Daisy award.jpeg

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Comprehensive Care Center Licensed Vocational Nurse Meahgan Skinner is the most recent recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Comprehensive Care Center licensed vocational nurse Meahgan Skinner was named recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, for her compassionate care of patients.

Skinner was recognized Monday afternoon during a surprise ceremony by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center leadership team, her coworkers and the DAISY nomination committee, which includes a wide range of clinical and nonclinical staff.

LVMC nominations are reviewed by an internal committee of representatives from nursing, non-nursing and nonclinical departments, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

