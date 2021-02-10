Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse receives DAISY Award for 'extraordinary' care

The award is given by the DAISY Foundation, a Glen Ellen-based nonprofit which is named for Patrick Barnes, who died from an autoimmune disease in 1999 at the age of 33. The award was inspired by the care Barnes received in the final weeks of his life.

Carey, 45, is a critical care nurse at LVMC who also works in the telemetry unit at Marian Regional Medical Center. She first earned a degree in biochemistry from San Francisco State University and worked in a lab for several years, hoping to go to medical school. She's originally from Vietnam and immigrated to the Bay Area in the early 1980s.

She met her husband, who was in dental school, they started a family, then moved to his hometown of Lompoc in 2007, following his graduation. Her husband encouraged her to get into nursing and she completed a certified nursing assistant program at Hancock College before moving on to California State University Channel Islands, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2017, all while raising two children.

After applying to LVMC, she went directly into the intensive care unit, which is not typical for a new graduate, according to Carey.

"Usually, nurses start out in [medical surge]," Carey said. "My director saw something in me with my background."

The nominations described Carey's work, particularly with hospice patients and those dealing with the coronavirus.

In one instance, on Nov. 9, Carey was caring for a male elderly patient whose family placed him on hospice and whose primary doctor didn't believe in giving him anything stronger than Tylenol to alleviate any pain during the dying process, according to Wallace.