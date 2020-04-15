Lompoc Valley Medical Center offers peek into front-line battle with COVID-19
alert top story

Lompoc Valley Medical Center offers peek into front-line battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

As health-care workers around the world continue to treat those who are suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center this week used one of its social media accounts to give members of the public an up-close look at the front lines.

On Wednesday, LVMC staff was treating eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Two of those were in the Critical Care Unit on ventilators.

The medical facility updated its Facebook page — located at facebook.com/lompocvmc — with photos of medical and clinical staff members treating patients while also adjusting to wearing what the post described as “cumbersome” personal protective equipment.

Additionally, the photos show Ryan Stevens, LVMC's emergency room director, providing cross-training in critical care to nurse Angela Johnson, who typically works in LVMC's Medical-Surgical Unit. The cross-training is meant to teach staff members other areas of care in preparation for a potential larger-scale response to this coronavirus.

To view the complete post, visit www.facebook.com/lompocvmc/posts/3003968792995987.

LVMC announced in early April that it was accepting donations of supplies from the community. 

Anyone who would like to make a donation is encouraged by LVMC to contact Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-588-3774 to arrange a drop-off time and location.

For more information from LVMC on this coronavirus outbreak, visit lompocvmc.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Steve Popkin: Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO addresses community
Columnists

Steve Popkin: Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO addresses community

  • Updated

The administration and staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Health and the Comprehensive Care Center are thankful for the outpouring of support in recent days for our healthcare workers. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community members, our medical staff and our employees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News