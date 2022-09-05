LVMC will resume its public COVID-19 clinics once the proposed bivalent vaccine is available and approved by the appropriate agencies as a booster shot replacement, hospital officials announced Thursday.
They noted that the program is expected to resume by mid-September.
The bivalent formulation is an update to the original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine that contains an mRNA component of the original strain commonly found in the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages.
It is said to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the latter which currently represents approximately 90% of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to reports.
More specifically, the shot contains two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of SARS-CoV-2 virus, one of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a component of the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, according to FDA data.
The bivalent vaccine is a single-dose booster and is being manufactured by both Pfizer and Moderna.
According to the FDA, individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna bivalent vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or have received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.
Though similar COVID vaccine history is required for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine, only individuals age 12 and older are eligible.
Officials said that individuals who receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster shot may experience side effects that have commonly been reported by recipients of previous monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots Thursday, shortly after the agency's advisers said if enough people roll up their sleeves, the shots could blunt a winter surge.
The vaccine still must be reviewed by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for use in California.
Once that approval is secured, vaccinations may be begin immediately, according to LVMC officials.
They noted that at this time, the bivalent vaccine is only approved as a booster and any adult starting a COVID-19 vaccination schedule still will receive the original monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for their initial two shots.
Appointments to receive vaccines or boosters at upcoming LVMC shot clinics can be made at myturn.ca.gov.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.