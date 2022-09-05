Lompoc Valley Medical Center has temporarily paused weekly COVID-19 shot clinics due to the removal of authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for the current monovalent COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses for anyone age 12 and older. 

LVMC will resume its public COVID-19 clinics once the proposed bivalent vaccine is available and approved by the appropriate agencies as a booster shot replacement, hospital officials announced Thursday.

They noted that the program is expected to resume by mid-September.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

