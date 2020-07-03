Lompoc Valley Medical Center refinances bonds, claims taxpayers will save $5.3M
Lompoc Valley Medical Center refinances bonds, claims taxpayers will save $5.3M

Steve Popkin, chief executive officer of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, speaks Monday during a celebration of the hospital's 10-year anniversary. Popkin and LVMC officials revealed this week that the hospital district has refinanced bonds that they believe will save taxpayers millions of dollars in the coming years.

 Len Wood, Staff

Officials at Lompoc Valley Medical Center announced this week that they have refinanced some of the facility’s general obligation bonds, a move that they say will result in local taxpayers saving more than $5 million over the life of the bonds.

The refinancing was revealed the same week that LVMC leaders celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the hospital, which opened at 1515 E. Ocean Ave. on June 29, 2010.

In 2005, health care district voters approved the issuance of $74.5 million of general obligation bonds to fund the construction of the new hospital.

In evaluating the financial market this year, according to an LVMC spokeswoman, hospital leadership saw an opportunity to refinance the 2013 general obligation bonds for a total savings to property taxpayers of $5.3 million over the term of the bonds.

“As the hospital built with the bond issue funds celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month, the LVMC Board of Directors, administration and staff reflect on how fortunate we are to serve a community willing to invest in a state-of-the art hospital facility, which is so critical to meeting the health care needs of Lompoc Valley residents,” said Steve Popkin, LVMC’s CEO.

“As stewards of the public assets,” he added, “we are pleased to share that since the initial bond issues, a total reduction in future property taxes of $18.7 million has been achieved through this and previous refinancing efforts.”

Following the successful bond election in 2005, LVMC issued an initial series of bonds in the amount of $42 million on Aug. 2, 2006, and issued a second series of bonds in the amount of $32.5 million on Aug. 7, 2007.

Popkin noted that LVMC is hopeful that market conditions will remain favorable for future bond refinancing.

For more information on LVMC, visit lompocvmc.com.

