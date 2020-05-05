You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center to resume elective surgeries this week

Lompoc Valley Medical Center coronavirus screening (copy)

Ryan Stevens, manager of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Emergency Department, screens an employee for possible coronavirus symptoms in this March 18 file photo. The hospital is set to resume performing elective surgeries this week.

 Len Wood, Staff

After a mandated suspension of elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is set to resume performing a limited number of the essential but nonemergency procedures this week.

The decision, according to hospital leaders, is consistent with guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and other regulatory entities.

A limited number of such surgeries and procedures will begin on Thursday, May 7, with a reduced schedule for endoscopic procedures resuming May 11, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace.

“Based on protocol established by the LVMC medical staff, three days prior to a scheduled surgery or procedure, patients will undergo a COVID-19 test, in conjunction with other preoperative testing as requested by the surgeon,” Wallace said. “The patient will be informed of the protocol for the test during the preoperative interview with the pre-admission nurse.”

Once the test is administered, LVMC will request that patients self-isolate until the day and time of surgery. If the test result is positive, the surgery will be postponed.

The hospital reported that enhanced infection prevention protocols will be in place for the safety of patients, staff and physicians. Patients coming to LVMC for scheduled surgeries or procedures must wear cloth face coverings or surgical masks.

On the day of the scheduled surgery:

  • The patient will arrive at the predetermined time to the designated hospital entrance provided during pre-admission consultation.
  • Surgery staff will be on hand to notify registration staff of the patient's arrival.
  • The patient will be screened for any new symptoms, including a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, fever or chills within the previous 48 hours, new shortness of breath, new sore throat or cough and/or new gastrointestinal symptoms. If necessary, a surgeon will reassess the patient prior to the procedure.

Visitors are still prohibited from entering LVMC, except in a few select circumstances. Upon discharge following a procedure, patients may be picked up by a waiting vehicle at a designated entrance.

LVMC is also now allowing scheduling of certain diagnostic radiology procedures that were previously being deferred, such as screening mammograms, at the acute hospital.

LVMC encourages the use of its emergency department for patients with immediate needs. Enhanced infection prevention and patient protection protocols will be enforced, according to hospital officials.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Willis Jacobson covers news and other issues, primarily those that affect the Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg Air Force Base for the Lompoc Record.

