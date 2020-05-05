Lompoc Valley Medical Center to resume elective surgeries this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a mandated suspension of elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is set to resume performing a limited number of the essential but nonemergency procedures this week.

The decision, according to hospital leaders, is consistent with guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and other regulatory entities.

A limited number of such surgeries and procedures will begin on Thursday, May 7, with a reduced schedule for endoscopic procedures resuming May 11, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace.

“Based on protocol established by the LVMC medical staff, three days prior to a scheduled surgery or procedure, patients will undergo a COVID-19 test, in conjunction with other preoperative testing as requested by the surgeon,” Wallace said. “The patient will be informed of the protocol for the test during the preoperative interview with the pre-admission nurse.”

Once the test is administered, LVMC will request that patients self-isolate until the day and time of surgery. If the test result is positive, the surgery will be postponed.