Lompoc Valley Medical Center weekly COVID-19 vaccination update

Going forward, all first-dose vaccine appointments at Lompoc Valley Medical Center must be scheduled through MyTurn, at myturn.ca.gov., according to hospital CEO Steve Popkin.
Everyone age 16 and older are eligible for a vaccination.
Questions about the MyTurn system or for those without internet access, can call 1-833-433-5255 to hear recorded information and/or speak with a representative.
Those who did not schedule their first dose through MyTurn do not need to schedule their second dose through MyTurn. Patients may simply return to LVMC on the date shown on the back of the Vaccination Record Card, at approximately the same time as the first dose appointment, and a second vaccine dose will be administered.
Those who schedule a first dose appointment through MyTurn will also, at the same time, schedule a second dose appointment.
LVMC will be conducting vaccination clinics Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 24.
Approximately 400 Pfizer doses will be administered each day, or 2,000 doses for the week, Popkin said, noting that as of now there are still appointments available for Tuesday through Friday.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
