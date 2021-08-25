Lompoc Valley Medical Center recently installed a state-of-the art Da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic Surgery System that will provide surgeons with superior vision and enhanced dexterity, according to CEO Steve Popkin.
The system will allow for greater precision and the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex and delicate dissection or reconstruction. Benefits of robotic surgery include shorter hospitalization; reduced pain and discomfort; faster recovery time; smaller incisions, resulting in reduced risk of infection; reduced blood loss and transfusions; and minimal scarring, Popkin said.
The hospital also recently made two major purchases of diagnostic imaging equipment, and officials now are in the process of replacing and significantly upgrading its PET/CT scanner and MRI.
The new scanner will allow for lower radiation doses and lower Molecular Imaging (PET) doses and has significant diagnostic image enhancement features, performs cardiac scanning, and has shorter scanning time for faster output. It also can serve patients weighing up to 500 pounds, according to Popkin. The scanner is expected to be installed and operational by the end of November.
The new MRI is faster, quieter and has Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD) capabilities, which enables benefits such as prostate cancer screening, Popkin said. The MRI will be installed after the scanner.
In other hospital news, LVMC has established a bariatric surgery weight loss program under the direction of doctors Farida Bounoua and Christopher Taglia.
After performing the requisite number of bariatric surgeries (50), LVMC applied for accreditation through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. Last week, the hospital underwent a virtual site visit and survey, which the hospital passed with flying colors, according to Popkin.
The hospital was granted the program's highest level of accreditation — Comprehensive Center — with official accreditation to be granted in the coming weeks.