General surgeon Dr. William Pierce named LVMC's Physician of the Year 2022.

General surgeon Dr. William Pierce was named 2022 Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year, a title awarded to physicians who continuously strive to improve services and work as a team with hospital staff.

Pierce called the recognition “a great honor.”

“I’ve come to understand as life goes on, that a person’s intrinsic opinion of themselves may not reflect their value to an organization,” he said to a roomful of fellow physicians during the annual medical staff holiday gathering at the Mission Club restaurant held on Dec. 6.

 

