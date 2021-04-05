You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Valley Medical offering free nursing assistant training program this summer

The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from June 29 to Aug. 20.

The intensive training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students are paid minimum wage while attending classes. 

The on-site classroom training program will be delivered through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations, followed by clinical training where students will work directly with patients in the facility, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Some course subjects include application of body mechanics, bed making, catheter care, oxygen therapy, physical restraints, postmortem care, residents’ rights, vital signs, nutrition intake and output, infection control, patient hygiene care and sensory loss.

The educational effort is a way to give students a diverse and comprehensive education and introduce participants to a possible career in nursing, said the spokeswoman, noting that the program will prepare students for state board testing eligibility, as well as assist with employment as a nursing assistant upon passing the course.

To qualify, applicants must be high school graduates and at least age 18. They also must have successfully completed Lompoc Valley Medical Center reference and background checks.

Accepted applicants then must complete a preemployment physical exam, including drug screening, and provide documentation of the ability to legally work for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Students enrolled in the program are required to attend three mandatory days of classes each week and complete 160 hours of theory and clinical education.

Fifteen students will be chosen, and they will be led by course instructor Myralda Hulsizer, LVN, Comprehensive Care Center director of staff development, the spokeswoman said.

To apply, visit lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc. Search for “Nurse Assistant Training Program."

For more information, contact Hulsizer at 805-875-8921.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

