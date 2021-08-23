Appointments for a third COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised people ages 12 and older now are available at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, according to officials.

Appointments can be made via the state’s MyTurn system appointment registration site, myturn.ca.gov.

Recipients of the shot will first need to self-attest that they meet the requirements of being immunocompromised by completing a self-attestation form, a hospital spokeswoman said.

According to officials, the additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at least 28 days after completion of the primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series, and whenever possible, any shot within the series also should be given at least two weeks prior to initiation of immunosuppressive therapies.

The FDA on Aug. 12 amended its authorization for a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to be made available to those with moderate to severe immune compromise, including:

Those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Those who have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge and Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes;

Those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; and

Those in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response.

Those seeking a third dose are encouraged to talk to their health-care provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them, according to officials.

LVMC’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will continue every Friday until further notice, with the next clinic slated for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

The hospital is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

For additional information, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/ThirdVaccineDoseQandA.aspx