091323 LVMC Dialysis

Lompoc Valley Medical Center provides first dialysis treatment to local resident Ronald Linton six weeks after being licensed by the California Department of Public Health to provide inpatient dialysis for patients with kidney-related complications.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Medical Center recently treated its first dialysis patient just weeks after being licensed by the California Department of Public Health to provide inpatient dialysis to patients with kidney-related complications.

Local resident Ronald Linton came to LVMC for treatment of health problems unrelated to his chronic kidney disease, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Linton's wife of 41 years, Ginny, said her husband was “honored” to be the first dialysis patient and called the service "life-saving."

 

0
0
0
0
0