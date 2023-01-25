Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building Foundation was honored for its leadership in renovating that structure along with the businesses, agencies and individuals who helped out with a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors proclamation.

The structure on West Locust Avenue was constructed in 1936 through the Works Program Administration but over the years had deteriorated, so in 2008, Supervisor Joni Gray appointed Alice Milligan to coordinate its renovation.

Milligan formed the nonprofit foundation, with a committee that met monthly, that had the structure being designated a building of historical significance, the proclamation noted.

