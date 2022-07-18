Lompoc wastewater services customers may notice a change to their bill after Lompoc City Council members unanimously adopted a new winter averaging billing method July 5.
Financial Services Manager Robert Cross said 70% of customers will see a positive impact while 30% will see rates increase, but that increase would have happened without the method change due to those customers’ increased usage of the system.
Since 2006, the city has billed wastewater fees based on average water consumption used during winter months. The logic behind using the months of January, February and March is that most water used in those months goes through the drain rather than for outdoor watering.
Traditionally, the city bases the rate on a six-year review with the removal of the highest and lowest year. In March 2021, the city converted its utility billing system to Munis software which does not calculate based on multiyear averages.
Rather than pay to reprogram the software at potentially considerable expense to the city, staff proposed the new method which will involve manually inputting data for some 9,000 customers at a cost of 60 staff hours.
As of July 1, and until a comprehensive rate study can be completed, the rate will based simply on the wastewater usage from the prior year: 2023 bills will be based on 2022 usage.
“Almost all the 30% going up would have gone up under the old method as well. The usage was higher, so whether that was part of the six-year average or not, they’d still see an increase,” Cross said.
“The idea is that the new method would require less staff time and it’s not going to significantly impact. Only a very few customers would be negatively impacted,” Cross said.
He also confirmed Councilwoman Gilda Cordova’s clarifying statement.
“So, to be clear, both methods require the manual component. It’s not that we’re moving away from that. We’re just simplifying it and reducing the level of data we go back on to be able to come up with more current and more efficient averages, right, which is still fair for the customers,” Cordova said.
The service will continue to be provided to Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Space Force Base at flat rates.
In other action, the council unanimously approved consent calendar items including:
— A contract of $400,411 with DELL to replace public safety network storage equipment;
— A memorandum of understanding with city employees represented by International Association of Firefighters, Local 1906 including $103,544 in one-time non-pensionable Essential Worker Bonus compensation payment of 5% of the base salary and one-time, essential worker compensation, bilingual pay, sick leave incentive, group basic life insurance and benefit contribution adjustments as prescribed in the Amendment for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23;
— A memorandum of understanding with employees represented by the Lompoc Police Officers’ Association to provide increased group basic life insurance coverage, increased sick leave incentive, and increased bilingual pay at a cost of $9,086;
— $1.2 million for various tentative agreements with employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1245 to reflect the cost of living adjustment;
— Nearly $900,000 in compensation plans for management, supervisory and confidential and unrepresented employees;
— Plans and special provisions for the airfield electrical upgrade and runway rehabilitation project, and awarded to Granite Construction Co. a nearly $5.2 million contract for the work. The council also authorized agreements for grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration and State Department of Transportation;
— $297,770 consultant services contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for construction management, inspection and construction materials testing on the airport project;
— An agreement extension with the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce for economic development and business assistance services for an additional year, to June 30, 2023, for the same compensation previously paid which is $108,000/year; and,
— An amendment to the city attorney contract for legal services provided by Aleshire & Wynder, LLP to increase the hourly rate of compensation to an estimated total increase of $108,000 for fiscal year 2022-23.