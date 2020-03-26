Lompoc woman shot to death, boyfriend arrested for murder

A 19-year-old Lompoc woman was shot to death Wednesday, and police have arrested and charged her boyfriend with murder.

Brenden Michael Terry, 20, was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday and charged with murder. Terry's girlfriend, whose name was not released by the Lompoc Police Department, was found dead Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.

Officers were initially called to the scene around 11:18 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive female. Officers discovered the deceased woman's body upon arrival and, through a follow-up investigation, identified Terry as a suspect.

The woman, according to police, moved to Lompoc in mid-2019.

The shooting marks the second reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot to death in the city on Feb. 8.

There appears to be no other suspects in the most recent case, according to the Lompoc Police Department, which is still investigating the incident. Police ask that anyone with information about the case or the couple's history contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

