A Lompoc woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a construction zone along Highway 101 Friday after police rammed her vehicle in order for it to stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a Santa Maria CHP official, identified as Officer Jose Leal, was working at a Construction Zone Enhanced Enforcement Zone program detail along northbound Highway 101, north of Tajiguas Landfill Road, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.
The program is a contract between the CHP and Caltrans to provide security in construction zones, according to official reports.
Guiterrez said the construction zone was manned by 18 Caltrans personnel at the time that Leal heard a radio dispatch regarding an approaching wrong-way driver, identified as 31-year-old Lynesy Diane McClain.
Leal started a traffic break northbound of the construction zone while utilizing his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and siren.
When it became clear McClain wasn't going to stop, Gutierrez said Leal forcibly stopped McClain's vehicle by intentionally ramming the left front of his patrol unit into the left rear of her vehicle.
Leal detained McClain after both vehicles were stopped along northbound Highway 101, just south of Mariposa Reina. A second CHP official from Santa Barbara, identified as Officer Sean Buenrostro, arrived on scene a short time later to arrest McClain on suspicion of DUI-related charges, according to a CHP report.
Gutierrez said neither CHP officer was injured. One CHP unit and McClain's vehicle sustained minor damage.
The incident is under investigation by the Santa Barbara area CHP, according to officials.