Thirty businesses will be handing out candy from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, as part of the Lompoc Chamber's annual Old Town Market Trick-or-Treat community event, co-hosted by Lompoc’s Recreation Department and Shop Small.
Participating businesses will display a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window, according to an event spokeswoman. Trick-or treat maps are also available at participating businesses and can be found online at lompoc.com
In addition, there will be a kid’s Halloween activity corner located at Centennial Park. All activities are free for children 12 and under who must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.