The city of Lompoc will host its annual communitywide Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 and younger on Saturday, April 16, at River Park.
The free event is being put on by the the Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, which will be offering a hot dog lunch for sale.
The festivities will be held in the American Legion Area of River Park, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs. A visit from the Easter Bunny is scheduled and opportunities for photos will be available.
Egg hunts will be organized by age groups as follows:
• Ages 3 and under: 10 and 11 a.m.
• Ages 4 to 5: 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.
• Ages 6 through 8: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
• Ages 9 through 12: 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.
Questions regarding this year’s Easter Egg Hunt should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100.