The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens and a chance to win a gift basket.
Tickets are $30 per person and include viewings of five local gardens and refreshments to be served at the Lompoc Historical Society, 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are on sale at Lompoc Valley Florist and Home Decor, 322 N. H. St., or by calling 805-736-1645. Tickets also will be available for purchase on the day of the event at the Alpha Clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with the Lompoc Alpha Club at 805-736-3390.