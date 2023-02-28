Lompoc's electric division celebrated 100 years in the community with the unveiling of a special centennial logo that acknowledges the city's community-owned/ not-for-profit utility agency purchased in 1923.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne issued a centennial proclamation during the Feb. 21 City Council meeting when the special logo was unveiled to members of the public.
Historically, Lompoc's electric system was purchased as Lompoc Light & Power Company on Feb. 23, 1923, and now consists of a receiving substation, one distribution substation and 60 miles of overhead and 65 miles of underground distribution lines with 15,463 meters, according to reports.
The Northern California Power Agency board of directors has appointed Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as vice chair for the 2022-23 cycle. Lompoc became a founding member of the agency over 50 years ago, and Osborne has been serving on the NCPA Executive Committee since 2020.
