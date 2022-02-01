Night on the town: Lompoc Father-Daughter Dances underway at Anderson Recreation Center

Fathers and daughters move to the music during the first of three sold-out Father Daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in 2020.

 Len Wood, Staff file

Lompoc's Father Daughter Dance and Mother Son Luau will return this spring, offering children and their guardians a special night of dancing, games and fun at the Anderson Recreation Center. 

The Father Daughter Dance — a semiformal Valentine-themed event — is slated for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4, 5 and 6 in the center's gymnasium. The Mother Son Luau also will take place inside the gym from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 and 14, according to the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.

Tickets for either event are $30 per couple per night, with each additional child in the same family an extra $10. A pizza dinner is included in the ticket price.

Mothers and sons have fun at annual luau

Attendees dance at the 2016 Lompoc Mother Son Luau. A total of 125 mother-son combinations attended the event.

Doors will open for both events at 5 p.m. for those who choose to purchase a professional portrait package.

Participants can register for an evening of their choice by contacting the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or visiting the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Preregistration is required.

Tickets for the Father Daughter Dance also can be purchased online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

Youth must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants must adhere to the current countywide mask mandate.

 

