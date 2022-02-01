Lompoc's Father Daughter Dance and Mother Son Luau will return this spring, offering children and their guardians a special night of dancing, games and fun at the Anderson Recreation Center.
The Father Daughter Dance — a semiformal Valentine-themed event — is slated for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4, 5 and 6 in the center's gymnasium. The Mother Son Luau also will take place inside the gym from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 and 14, according to the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
Tickets for either event are $30 per couple per night, with each additional child in the same family an extra $10. A pizza dinner is included in the ticket price.
Doors will open for both events at 5 p.m. for those who choose to purchase a professional portrait package.
Participants can register for an evening of their choice by contacting the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or visiting the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Preregistration is required.
Tickets for the Father Daughter Dance also can be purchased online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Youth must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants must adhere to the current countywide mask mandate.
Lompoc's annual SpringFest will not take place this year, however, the coveted Flower Festival is set to make a return to Ryon Memorial Park this spring from May 6 to 8 after a two-year interruption to normal programing due to the pandemic.
