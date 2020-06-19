Lompoc's first-ever Juneteenth celebration highlighted by singing, dancing and shows of unity

Jason Bryson, a member of BLOCK, said he was proud to be a part of creating change in his hometown.

“It was extremely important for us, because we’ve been breaking all the barriers in Lompoc, so far,” he said of putting together the city’s first Juneteenth celebration. “We’re trying to do the first of everything and inject as much change as possible, as fast as possible.”

Bryson said he was pleased with the high turnout, noting that the organizers didn’t have expectations.

“Even if we had only one other person here, it’d still be a beautiful turnout if we could reach that one individual,” he said. “The fact that we got this many people of this many different ethnicities and backgrounds and cultures here mingling, it’s beautiful. This is real powerful. This is what it means to be unified.”

Juneteenth has long been celebrated on June 19 in the African American community. It was on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — that union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that African American slaves were now free.