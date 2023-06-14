Lompoc over the weekend transformed into a mecca for comic book lovers with close to 4,000 showgoers from up and down the Central Coast attending the inaugural RocketTown Comic-Con event where "nerd culture" was on full display.

The event, held in the Lompoc Middle School gym, was configured into a multi-genre bazaar of fiction showcasing 22 Hollywood actors billed in well-known contemporary sci-fi productions, and a combination of 50 vendors and artists hailing from Santa Cruz, Gilroy, Concord and Ventura, peddling graphic novels and related memorabilia to eager collectors. 

And die-hard attendees circulated throughout the showroom floor stopping at booths to sift through cases of comic book collections, playfully sporting costumes of their favorite fictional characters, in a pastime referred to as 'cosplay.'

