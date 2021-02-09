Lompoc's new inclusive playground at Beattie Park gets new turf

Crews are hard at work finishing up features on a new inclusive playground and adult fitness equipment at Lompoc's Beattie Park.

The new playground and exercise equipment were initially slated to open in October 2020, and while no updated opening date was available, the city did share some new pictures of the ongoing construction for the new facilities.

See more information about city projects and messages from the city of Lompoc on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecityoflompoc/

+4 Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

