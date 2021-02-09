You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc's new inclusive playground at Beattie Park gets new turf

Lompoc's new inclusive playground at Beattie Park gets new turf

Crews are hard at work finishing up features on a new inclusive playground and adult fitness equipment at Lompoc's Beattie Park.

The new playground and exercise equipment were initially slated to open in October 2020, and while no updated opening date was available, the city did share some new pictures of the ongoing construction for the new facilities. 

See more information about city projects and messages from the city of Lompoc on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecityoflompoc/, and read more stories about the playground project by clicking the links below. 

+4
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News