The newly renovated playground at Thompson Park in Lompoc reopened Friday months after its closure in the summer of 2022 due to unsafe conditions.
Playground equipment improvements include the installation of two playgrounds (one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12), a new pour and play safety surfacing, swings, cornhole and horseshoe pits.
The playground serves as a national demonstration site for "PLAY ON," an initiative to promote physical activity.
Outdoor recreational areas in Lompoc are still working to reopen more than a month after storms hit the area, causing mild flooding and in some cases damage to roads and trails.
Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building Foundation was honored for its leadership in renovating that structure along with the businesses, agencies and individuals who helped out with a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors proclamation.
Locals stepped away from dryland for an evening and were transported to the murky and lurky found at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium's annual Sharktoberfest Open House event held Wednesday on campus.