Thompson Park Reopening

The playground at Thompson Park in Lompoc reopened Friday after several months closure due to unsafe equipment conditions that have been replaced. The project was fully funded through grants.

 Contributed

The newly renovated playground at Thompson Park in Lompoc reopened Friday months after its closure in the summer of 2022 due to unsafe conditions.

Playground equipment improvements include the installation of two playgrounds (one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12), a new pour and play safety surfacing, swings, cornhole and horseshoe pits.

The playground serves as a national demonstration site for "PLAY ON," an initiative to promote physical activity.

 

