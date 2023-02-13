Outdoor recreational areas in Lompoc are still working to reopen more than a month after storms hit the area, causing mild flooding and in some cases damage to roads and trails.

According to local community leader Dave Baker, committee chairman of River Bend Bike Park and Lompoc Trails co-founder, the last storm created damage to both River Bend Bike Park and Bodger Trail, a county-managed trail located on South Z Street.

"The bike park is currently closed until we can get some hands on it," Baker said, noting that the first step taken was to fix the parking areas "that took nearly two feet of water" from a deluge of rain.

The parking lot at River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc is seen flooded with two feet of water from the storms in January. Work to repair the park is still underway and it remains closed to the public.

