Lompoc's True Vine Bible Fellowship Church donates to local long-term care facilities

122820 True Vine Bible Fellowship gives

Members of the True Vine Bible Fellowship Church donate clothing, winter supplies and hygiene items to benefit patient residents at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center, one of two long-term care facilities that benefited.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of True Vine Bible Fellowship

Leading up to the holiday season, members of True Vine Bible Fellowship Church in Lompoc delivered a helping hand to local skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers. 

Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center both received a donation of clothing, winter supplies and hygiene items to benefit patient residents, according to church spokeswoman Kim Thompson.

"'Tis the season for giving. True Vine Bible Fellowship was happy to donate care items to our local long-term care facilities in Lompoc," Thompson said. "Dedicated to helping our community one day at a time."

