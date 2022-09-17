Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening up the kitchen to all chefs willing to take the heat once the judging begins.

The former 'Real Men Cook' event that over the years has invited male amateur chefs to prepare dishes and desserts to be served to crowds of attendees for the judging, will this year feature "anyone who wants to be a chef," according to Sandie Mullin, executive director of Arts Outreach.

103119 2019 Real Men Cook 5

Attendees line up for the 2019 Real Men Cook fundraising event held at Monty and Pat Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. All proceeds benefit Santa Ynez Valley Arts Outreach.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

