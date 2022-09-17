Because not just men can cook, Arts Outreach’s long-running annual fundraiser is opening up the kitchen to all chefs willing to take the heat once the judging begins.
The former 'Real Men Cook' event that over the years has invited male amateur chefs to prepare dishes and desserts to be served to crowds of attendees for the judging, will this year feature "anyone who wants to be a chef," according to Sandie Mullin, executive director of Arts Outreach.
"Real Men Cook has been a much beloved event for over 25 years, but we decided that we didn’t want the men to have all the fun so we’re opening up the 'competition' to anyone who wants to be a chef," Mullin explained.
The event — now rebranded as "The Great Valley Cook-off" — is slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and will feature a silent auction and music by local rock band LiveWire.
Another notable change is the venue.
According to Mullin, Flag Is Up Farms will not play host this year, but guests will instead gather at Kalyra Winery in Santa Ynez among the "beautiful vines."
Other than the name and location, Mullin said it should be the same great event for a great cause. Funds raised by the Los Olivos-based nonprofit go to support arts education programs for local schoolchildren and senior citizens.
Sure to stay the same during what Mullin refers to as the Valley’s “party of the year,” is the plentiful food and drink.
Attendees will be invited to fill their plates with culinary creations prepared by more than 50 male and female amateur chefs, and round out their palates with generous tastings of craft brews and wine vintages from as many as 35 different vendors.
Real Men Cook 2019 set record attendance with over 400 guests and was notably one of their most successful events ever, according to Mullin. It was also the last fundraiser held by Arts Outreach after they were forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic.
While this year marks an exciting return after two long years, according to Mullin, it also leaves open the chance for a new winner to arise and claim the grand prize — the coveted paper chef's hat.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.