A long-term lane reduction in both directions of Highway 101 near Buellton — south of the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing — will begin on Tuesday, July 13.
The project to widen the bridge and replace railing along that stretch of highway kicked off in early May and will continue until the end of December, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
A striping operation and installation of protective barrier will occur from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, resulting in the closure of the No. 2 right lane in both directions. That closure will remain in effect until December.
Detours are expected in both directions and should not exceed 10 minutes, the spokesman said.
Electronic message boards will be posted to inform everyone about the roadwork.
The $5 million project is overseen by Spectrum Construction Group of Irvine and is expected to be completed in in May 2023.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.